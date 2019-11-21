Follow
Arkansas Natural Products
501-386-3166
57 products
Last updated:
Veteran Discount
Valid 6/20/2019
We offer a 20% discount to all veterans of the armed forces.
Must provide VA card, Military ID, DD-214 or have veteran status on your State Issued ID.
White Widow
from Bold Cultivation
14.7%
THC
0.17%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Z-7 CBD
from Bold Cultivation
6.2%
THC
7.2%
CBD
Z-7
Strain
$151 g
Original Glue (G.G.4) Vape Cartridge
from Bold Cultivation
82%
THC
3.8%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$70pen
All Products
Sour Diesel
from Osage Creek Cultivation
21%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
Eleven Roses
from Osage Creek Cultivation
19.7%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$151 g
Serious Citrus
from Osage Creek Cultivation
20%
THC
0.24%
CBD
$151 g
Wicked Widow
from Osage Creek Cultivation
18.1%
THC
0.32%
CBD
$151 g
Colin OG
from Bold Cultivation
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Colin OG S1
Strain
$151 g
CBD Nukem
from Osage Creek Cultivation
16.7%
THC
2.07%
CBD
cbd NUKEM
Strain
$151 g
Delicious Candy
from Osage Creek Cultivation
17%
THC
0.08%
CBD
DELICIOUS CANDY
Strain
$151 g
Bubblemint
from Natural State Medicinals
18.37%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Bubblemint
Strain
$55⅛ oz
S'mores
from Bold Cultivation
19.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
S'mores
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Mandarin Cookies
from Bold Cultivation
16.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$151 g
Grape Kush
from Osage Creek Cultivation
12.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$151 g
Ghost OG
from Natural State Medicinals
18%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Strawberry Guava
from Bold Cultivation
19.8%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Strawberry Guava
Strain
$151 g
Marionberry Kush
from Bold Cultivation
17%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Ecto Cooler
from Bold Cultivation
22%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Ecto Cooler
Strain
$151 g
Stardawg
from Bold Cultivation
17.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$171 g
Chernobyl
from Bold Cultivation
19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$151 g
Crescendo #11
from Natural State Medicinals
22%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Crescendo RBx1
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Cookies & Cream
from Natural State Medicinals
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Cookies
from Natural State Medicinals
19%
THC
0.05%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$55⅛ oz
OG9
from Bold Cultivation
17.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
OG9
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Cookies N Chem
from Bold Cultivation
18.9%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Cookies N Chem
Strain
$55⅛ oz
FLO
from Bold Cultivation
14%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$151 g
Holy Roller OG
from Bold Cultivation
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Holy Roller OG
Strain
$151 g
15mL THC Tincture - Peach
from Bold Cultivation
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$60bottle
15mL THC tincture - Grape
from Bold Cultivation
150mg
THC
3.3mg
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$60bottle
15mL THC Tincture - Mint
from Bold Cultivation
150mg
THC
3.3mg
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$60bottle
The Works Crumble
from Bold Cultivation
72%
THC
1.03%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$701 g
Osage Creek Wax
from Osage Creek Cultivation
59%
THC
0.12%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$701 g
Original Glue Budder
from Bold Cultivation
55%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$40½ g
Cookies & Chem Wax
from Bold Cultivation
66%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$701 g
Mimosa Crumble
from Bold Cultivation
72%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$701 g
250MG 1:1 Sativa Tincture
from Natural State Medicinals
280mg
THC
280mg
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$110bottle
500MG Indica Tincture
from Natural State Medicinals
543mg
THC
4.62mg
CBD
Giesel
Strain
$150bottle
Mimosa Sugar
from Bold Cultivation
76%
THC
1.31%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$701 g
BOLD - Sativa Distillate Tincture (30mL bottle)
from Bold Cultivation
8.5mg
THC
8.8mg
CBD
Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$110bottle
Osage Creek Shatter
from Osage Creek Cultivation
58%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$701 g
12