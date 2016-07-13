We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
On June 1, 2015, Commerce City, city council, approved an ordinance repealing the temporary ban on retail marijuana allowing businesses to begin the process of obtaining a retail marijuana business license with the city be beginning June 2, 2015. This is what makes Aroma Dispensary unique as we are the only recreational dispensary in Commerce City.
We offer a wide a range of high-end strains of recreational marijuana to anyone in Commerce City as well as the Stapleton and Denver area. At Aroma, we understand the importance of customer service so if you have a question our friendly staff is always happy to help you. In addition to our professional staff who can answer you question and help you choose the right product for you.