Venus64
I love to go. I feel like I'm understood and the staff is the most careing helpful people I know
5.0
10 reviews
Everyone work I spoke with were very nice, knowledgeable and patient. Great place !!!!
excellent
Couldnt ask for a kinder staff and wouldnt want to get my medicine anywhere else
Clean, orderly, relaxing atmosphere.
I've been going to Arrow for over a year and the staff is very knowledgeable and easy to connect with.
Fantastic staff
Friendly and knowledgeable staff. Nice facility.
VERY comfortable atmosphere and discreet location — feels very much like a doctor’s office. Online pre-ordering is easy and provides a quick pick-up (and I highly recommend using once you start using and if you know exactly what you want beforehand). The only feedback I would give is to train those at the order/pickup counter to be more like “budtenders”, being able to provide feedback and to be able to better answer questions without having to wait and talk to a pharmacist (who BTW are very knowledgeable and awesome). It would just be nice to be able to ask them about preferences, what’s popular, etc. Lastly, weekends (Fridays in particular) are SUPER BUSY, so even if you order ahead, be prepared to wait a while before ordering or picking up. Overall, great choice for selecting a dispensary. I am curious to see if/how this facility changes if/when recreational gets approved in CT.
Amazing service, very knowledgeable staff