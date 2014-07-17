**Where Hope, Expertise and Compassion Meet** Arrow Alternative Care - closer to home for patients in Hartford, New Haven and Fairfield Counties in Connecticut. Choose the location closer to home for you: Hartford, Milford or Stamford (Summer 2019). Why Choose Arrow Alternative Care? If you or a loved one is facing a debilitating healthcare diagnosis, and you are considering the integration of medical marijuana into your treatment program, we understand the questions and decisions you may be facing. We are here to help. At Arrow Alternative Care, medical marijuana is what we know best and the only thing that we do. As Connecticut’s premier medical marijuana dispensing facility with three locations, we’ve been helping patients integrate medical marijuana into their healthcare plans for a long time — since the inception of the CT Medical Marijuana Program in 2014. We keep our patients at the center of all of our work and we’re constantly thinking about how we can support you along the path to integrate medical marijuana into your healthcare plan. We know more about the science of medical marijuana than ever before — and the outlook of acceptance of medical marijuana by healthcare professionals has never been better. Today more than 1,000 physicians and nurse practitioners in CT have certified over 30,000 patients for the integration of medical marijuana into their treatment plans, changing lives and the quality of life for each everyone. As experienced dispensary pharmacists and pioneers in research in CT, we have partnered with physicians and research institutions to continually understand the science of medical marijuana to offer you the best available treatment for your condition. Our Team Approach to Care At Arrow Alternative Care, you will be cared for by a team of registered pharmacists, known as dispensaries in CT, and pharmacy technicians who all have years of experience in both traditional pharmacy and the dispensing of medical marijuana. Whether you are seeking to integrate medical marijuana as an alternative or complementary medicine, your treatment and ongoing therapy plan reflect the collective expertise of your team of highly trained dispensary pharmacists and technicians. We will also work closely with your healthcare providers as an essential part of your wellness team. Our Care Closer to Home No matter which location you visit, you’ll get the same compassionate care and expertise that has made Arrow Alternative Care the premiere medical marijuana dispensary facility and wellness center in Connecticut. We have locations across the state in Hartford, New Haven, and Fairfield counties so that you can receive your care closer to home. At all of our dispensary facilities, you can receive the same trusted expertise and compassionate care.