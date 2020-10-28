Recd. extremely poor customer service yesterday afternoon @ Ascend’s new facility/dispensary on Horizon Drive in Springfield IL. Upon entrance an employee asked If I had an order to pick up? I advised no, was just dropping in to look around. She then proceeded to advise “that you have to buy something” I thought this odd and then went into the sales room, instantly no less than three people were on me, I advised their help was unwelcome as I was only browsing. A very young man no more than 16 years old advised if ai wasn’t going to buy anything I had to leave?!?! What? Then another individual, apparently a supervisor or manager said that “it’s the law and/or a IDPH rule/reg., that you have buy something” I adv. that sounds illegal. I advised would be checking in with state gubmint to research this specious claim. Bought a $3 silicone dab jar so they would no longer be butt hurt. Also the purchase proves I was there and the date & time stamp are admissible as evidence in any court. Product selection was weak, 6 strains of flower?!?!, can you say wtf? They had only the very basics of head shop gear, small collection of glass but no high quality gear like the Mighty vaporizer for example. Do yourself a huge favor and save a bunch of $, get your medical card! Your tax is only 1% not the 15%-28% you’ll pay for recreational goods. I’ve also noticed anywhere you go Medical menu’s have far more goods than rec. menus.