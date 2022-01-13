Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
About this dispensary
Ascend by Midway - Midway
ASCEND by Midway - Midway (formerly Midway Dispensary) is a medical and adult-use dispensary conveniently serving all of Chicagoland from our location just three blocks north of Midway Airport. We are located 5650 S Archer Ave in Chicago, IL. We offer a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products, a digital ordering experience, and knowledgeable budtenders in a safe environment to help you with all your cannabis needs. Ascend by Midway features a wide selection of the highest quality flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles and topicals including its exclusive Ozone line of products. Sign up for our SMS program to receive news about new products and promotions. Payments accepted: Cash, Canpay, Debit or ATMs on site Serving Archer Heights, West Lawn, Brighton Park, Clearing, Gage Park, West Elson, Cicero, Berwyn, Stickney, Forest View, McKinley Park, Little Village, Back of the Yards, Chicago Lawn, Burbank, Bridgeview, Bedford Park and travelers coming to/from Midway International Airport. Visit Midway Dispensary's website to find out how to become a qualified patient and/or designated caregiver. What you need to enter Ascend by Midway - Midway: Please wear a mask (Recreational) Valid state issued ID 21+ (Medical) IL Cannabis card & valid state issued ID. Discounts Available to Medical and Recreational Customers with a valid 21+ ID: *For cannabis products only, cannot combine discounts* 15% Off Your First Visit Save 20% on Ozone Flower, Vaporizers and Edibles Save 10% on Ozone Prerolls and Chillums Save 10% on Ozone Reserve Live Resin Oil Cartridges 10% Veteran Discount (with identification) 10% Senior Discounts 65+ (with identification) Sign up for our SMS program to receive news about new products and promotions!
Leafly member since 2016
Photos of Ascend by Midway - Midway
Deals at Ascend by Midway - Midway
Save 10% on Ozone ALL DAY, EVERYDAY!
Must be a Medical Cannabis Card Holder or 21+ to purchase. Cannot combine with other discounts. See menu for selection; exclusions apply.
New customers save 15% on total purchase (before tax).
Discount cannot be combined. 21+
Updates
Thurs 1/13 Buy Any AiroPod Cartridge, Get an AiroSport Device Mix and Match – Limited Supply Buy Two Select Eighths/Popcorn, Get Watermelon Ice Preroll 3Pack for 1¢ Fri 1/14 - Sat 1/15 Save 30% on Select Flower Sun 1/9 25% Off All Ozone
Sun 1/9 25% Off All Ozone Products Mon 1/10 Spend $100, Add a Select Oil Pen for $8 Wed 1/12 Spend $100, Add a Select 1G Flower OR Preroll for $5 Thurs 1/13 Buy Any AiroPod Cartridge, Get an AiroSport Device Meet the AiroPro Team