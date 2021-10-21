Ascend Michigan Supply & Provisions is a family of dispensaries that share the same ethos and mission: to supply and provide high quality, safe and reliable cannabis products to patients and customers in Michigan. Michigan's innovative cannabis retail experience with curated selections, neighborly service and inspiring standards. Our Detroit location is Medical only! PENNY Ozone Chillum Receive a Penny Pre-Roll when you: Signup for our Loyalty Program VETERANS 10% Discount SENIOR 65 10% Discount