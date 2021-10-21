Ascend by MS&P - Morenci
Ascend by MS&P - Morenci
Ascend Michigan Supply & Provisions is a family of dispensaries that share the same ethos and mission: to supply and provide high quality, safe and reliable cannabis products to patients and customers in Michigan. Michigan's innovative cannabis retail experience with curated selections, neighborly service and inspiring standards. Our Morenci location is Adult Use & Medical! PENNY Ozone Chillum Receive a Penny Pre-Roll when you: Signup for our Loyalty Program VETERANS 10% Discount MEDICAL PATIENTS 10% Card Holder Discount on Adult Use SENIOR 65 10% Discount
Motivational Monday Buy 3 get one for a Penny on Pre-rolls & Ozone Chillums! Tasty Tuesday Enjoy BOGO 50% off Edibles! Wellness Wednesday Enjoy BOGO 50% off all Vapes, Tinctures, Topicals & Patches! Treat yourself Thursday Enjoy BOGO 50% off Concentrates & Vapes! Flower Friday Enjoy BOGO 50% off all Flower, PreRolls & Chillums! Wicked Weekend Enjoy 20% off the Entire Store! Enjoy 30% off select products!
Discounts applied during checkout; deals do not stack!