ASH+EMBER
Black Friday Sales
Valid 11/29/2019 – 11/30/2019
Flower: $40 8ths Lucid Blue Stomper x WW ALL gLeaf Wax 20% OFF THC Lemonade $15 Honey Dab Kits $70 .5G Bubblegum Diesel .5G Bubblegum Fever + Honey Dabber (Nectar Collector)
All Products
White Harmony
from verano
8.5%
THC
9.6%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Blue Cheese
from GLeaf
31%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$352 grams
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Pain Killer
from GLeaf
1.08%
THC
17.35%
CBD
Pain Killer
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Ata Tundra
from Vireo
22%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Lavender Jones
from Harvest
21%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
AC/DC
from verano
0.72%
THC
18%
CBD
AC/DC
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Harle Tsu
from verano
8.6%
THC
14.8%
CBD
Harle Tsu
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Durban x Cindy
from Grow West
17.9%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3201 ounce
ACDC
from Grow West
0.9%
THC
21.9%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2401 ounce
LA Chocolate
from GLeaf
28%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$352 grams
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Mandarin Cookies
from Grow West
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$352 grams
$55⅛ ounce
$105¼ ounce
$200½ ounce
$3601 ounce
ONYCD #3
from Kind
24%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Lucid Blue Buds
from Shore Natural RX
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Lucid Blue Bud
from Shore Natural RX
23%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3201 ounce
SW Stomper x WW
from Grow West
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$175½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Tangie Cartridges by Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Kief by Harvest
from Harvest
45%
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
GSC CBD Cartridges by Evermore
from Evermore
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Terpstopper Wax by Cresco
from Cresco
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Blackberry Shatter by GLeaf
from GLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Blueberry Sunset Sherbert Shatter by GLeaf
from GLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Ghost Train Haze Shatter by Verano
from verano
79.4%
THC
6.2%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$50each
$50each
White Harmony Cartridges by Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
Honey Bananas Disposable Cartridges by Evolab
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
Chemdawg 91 Shatter by Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Phantom Mile Shatter by Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Triangle OG Kush Cartridges by Cresco
from Cresco
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
Sour Diesel x Island Sweet Skunk Wax by GLeaf
from GLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Sunny D Cartridges by Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
LA Chocolate Live Resin by GLeaf
from GLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
$60each
Hollyweed Shatter by Cresco
from Cresco
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Candy Glue Rosin by Vireo
from Vireo
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
East Coast Sour Diesel Live Resin by Evermore
from Evermore
___
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
$35each
Super Glue Cartridges by Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
Banana Split #2 Wax by GLeaf
from GLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
G-Scout Wax by GLeaf
from GLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
OG Kush x Rozay Wax by GLeaf
from GLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Sour Diesel x Island Sweet Skunk Shatter by GLeaf
from GLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
$50each
Cough OG Cartridges by Cresco
from Cresco
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
Pain Killer Cartridges by GLeaf
from GLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$100each
$100each
