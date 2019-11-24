Follow
Atomic Bud LLC
405-676-9000
110 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 65
Show All 34
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
All Products
GSC Extreme
from The Grass Station
21.44%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from The Grass Station
17.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Sour Diesel
19.07%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Do
from 405 Cannabis connect llc
17.7%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Do-Si-Do
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
kk Headband
from kannabis king Ent. llc
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mai Tai
from Mai tai
17.8%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Mai Tai
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Apple Killer
from 405 Cannabis connect llc
17.1%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Sour Apple Killer
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CHERNOBYL #1
from bs420 productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TRAINWRECK
from ABLE REAL PROPERTIES INC
21.66%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flo
from 405 Cannabis connect llc
17.4%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Champ
from 405 Cannabis connect llc
17.6%
THC
2.4%
CBD
Blue Champ
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
BLUE B MUFF
from THE GOAT FARM LLC
26.1%
THC
1.48%
CBD
BLUE B MUFF
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG
from EDEN ROSE
27.1%
THC
2.5%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Skunk
from wavvvvvy productions
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack
from Black Jack
19.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pure Pwr Plant
from ABLE REAL PROPERTIES INC
21.67%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pure Pwr Plant
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Almighty OG
from 405 Cannabis connect llc
22.2%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Almighty OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
from BUI GREEN LLC
22.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
gg#4
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TE Gorilla Glue 50/50 hybrid Cart
from Twisted Extracts
85.7%
THC
5.2%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$50each
In-store only
RS Clementine cart
from Red Sky
83.79%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE Limoncello 50/50 hybrid Cart
from Twisted Extracts
77%
THC
9.25%
CBD
Lemoncello
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE Grapefruit Romulan hybrid Cart
from Twisted Extracts
77%
THC
9.25%
CBD
Grapefruit Romulan
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE Thin Mint Cookie Hybrid Cart
from Twisted Extracts
77%
THC
9.25%
CBD
Thin Mint Cookie
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE Sunset Sherbert IDH Cart
from Twisted Extracts
85.7%
THC
5.2%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE Jack Herer Cart
from Twisted Extracts
85.7%
THC
5.2%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE California Gold crumble
from Twisted Extracts
78.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
RS Birthday Cake
from Red Sky
83.79%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$50each
In-store only
RS Romulan
from Red Sky
93.1%
THC
2.92%
CBD
Grapefruit Romulan
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE Jack Frost
from Twisted Extracts
71.7%
THC
3.4%
CBD
Jack Frost
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE Forbidden Fruit Indica Cart
from Twisted Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
TE Cakewalk Crumble
from Unknown Brand
72.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
TE Tropic Cookies
from Unknown Brand
85.7%
THC
5.2%
CBD
Tropic Cookies
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE Fruit Loops Cart
from Unknown Brand
85.7%
THC
5.2%
CBD
Fruit Loops
Strain
$50each
In-store only
RR gelato X kandy kush
from Remedy Refinery
70.8%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
RR thelonious x berry blocker
from Remedy Refinery
65.8%
THC
1.57%
CBD
thelonious skunk X berry blocker
Strain
$40each
In-store only
RS Do Si Dos cart
from Red Sky
83.79%
THC
0.33%
CBD
do si dos
Strain
$50each
In-store only
RS SFV
from Red Sky
93.1%
THC
2.92%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$50each
In-store only
RS Purple Dream
from Red Sky
93.1%
THC
2.92%
CBD
Purple Dream
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE Banana Kush IDH Cart
from Twisted Extracts
85.7%
THC
5.2%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TE Gelato Slighly indica dom Cart
from Twisted Extracts
85.7%
THC
5.2%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$50each
In-store only
123