Deals
Senior, Veteran, Student Discount!
Valid 5/3/2019 – 12/1/2019
Seniors, Veterans, and Students get an additional 10% off their order at Atrium! Provide the proper identification at checkout for your discount!
All Products
Omura 12 Stick Packs - (G6) Henry's Blueberry Cookies *Hy*
from Omura
___
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 1.5
In-store only
Omura 12 Stick Packs - (G6) Henry's Ritual *CBD*
from Omura
___
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 1.5
In-store only
Omura 12 Stick Packs - (G6) CRU Plat. Cookies *Hy*
from Omura
___
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 1.5
In-store only
Omura 12 Stick Packs - (G6) Henry's Sour Amnesia *S*
from Omura
___
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 1.5
In-store only
Pet Tinctures - (H6) 4:1 30ML
from My Best Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$87each
In-store only
Omura 12 Stick Packs - (G6) CRU Gelato *Hy*
from Omura
___
THC
___
CBD
$35pack of 1.5
In-store only
Connected Hybrid 1/8ths - (M2) El Jefe
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$75pack of 3.5
In-store only
Connected Mixed Light 1/8ths - (L2) ML Gushers (Red)
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
Connected Mixed Light 1/8ths - (L2) ML Biscotti (red)
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
Connected Hybrid 1/8ths - (K1) Gelato 41 Indoor
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$75pack of 3.5
In-store only
Connected Hybrid 1/8ths - (M1) Animal Style
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$75pack of 3.5
In-store only
Saucey Hybrid 1/8th - (O1) Gelato Pie
from Saucey
___
THC
___
CBD
$62pack of 3.5
In-store only
Pet Tinctures - (H6) 20:1 30ML
from My Best Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$87each
In-store only
Canndescent Hybrid Grams - (U3) Cruise 215 *Hy-I*
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Ignite Platinum Cannabis Indica 1/8ths - (G1) Trifi Cookies
from IGNITE
___
THC
___
CBD
$38pack of 3.5
In-store only
Connected Hybrid 1/8ths - (L1) Dosilato
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$75pack of 3.5
In-store only
Alien Labs Hybrid 1/8ths - (K1) Sherbacio
from Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$56pack of 3.5
In-store only
Connected Hybrid 1/8ths - (K2) Fuelato
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$75pack of 3.5
In-store only
Pet Tinctures - (H6) 1:1 15ML
from My Best Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$56each
In-store only
Connected Hybrid 1/8ths - (K2) Chem D
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$78pack of 3.5
In-store only
Foria "Relief" Suppositories - (TREE 2) 4PK Suppositories
from Foria
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
LOB 1/8ths - (H2) Firecut OG *Indica*
from Legion of Bloom
___
THC
___
CBD
$46pack of 3.5
In-store only
GAS 87 1/8th - (N2) Sour Diesel *S*
from Gas
___
THC
___
CBD
$30pack of 3.5
In-store only
Connected Mixed Light 1/8ths - (L2) ML Gelonade (Red)
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
Canndescent Hybrid Grams - (U3) Cruise 227
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Emerald Top Shelf 1/8ths - (Q1) J Dog *I*
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
Emerald Top Shelf 1/8ths - (Q1) Cuvee Cookies *I*
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40pack of 3.5
In-store only
Connected Hybrid 1/8ths - (M2) Smarties
from Connected
___
THC
___
CBD
$78pack of 3.5
In-store only
Saucey Hybrid 1/8th - (O1) Banana OG
from Saucey
___
THC
___
CBD
$62pack of 3.5
In-store only
Emerald Top Shelf 1/8ths - (Q1) Big Smooth *I*
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
Connected/Alien Labs 7G Small Buds - (J2) Fuelato - Connected
from Connected/Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$95pack of 7
In-store only
Connected/Alien Labs 7G Small Buds - (K3) Gushers - Connected
from Connected/Alien Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$95pack of 7
In-store only
Canndescent Hybrid Grams - (U3) Connect 410
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$21each
In-store only
Emerald Top Shelf 1/8ths - (Q2) Banana OG *I*
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
Pet Tinctures - (H6) 1:1 30ML
from My Best Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
FloraCal Hybrid 1/8ths - (H2) Sonoma Cake *S/H*
from Floracal Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 3.5
In-store only
Sherbinski Flower 1/8ths - (G2) Sundae Driver *H*
from Sherbinski
___
THC
___
CBD
$54pack of 3.5
In-store only
Ember Valley Hybrid 1/8ths - (S2) Gelatti *H*
from Ember Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
Emerald Top Shelf 1/8ths - (Q2) WiFi *I*
from Emerald Family Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
Saucey Hybrid 1/8th - (O1) Mac 1
from Saucey
___
THC
___
CBD
$62pack of 3.5
In-store only
