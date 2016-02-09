Why Attis? We are committed to carrying the finest cannabis products and providing an enjoyable buying experience to our customers. Our knowledgeable, courteous staff is well educated in all things cannabis and ready to answer your questions. As a premier medicinal and recreational cannabis dispensary, we provide the highest quality products, sourced directly from Attis farms and trusted partners. Just think of us as your trusted friend in all things cannabis or guide for those not experienced in using marijuana.