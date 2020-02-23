82 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 50
Show All 33
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$50
Deals
Attis Daily Deals
Medible Monday - 10% Off all Edibles, Tinctures and RSO. ~ Topical Tuesday - 10% Off all Topicals ~ Wax Wednesday - 10% Off all Dabbables ~ Top Shelf Thursday - 10% of all $10 and $12 per gram priced Flower ~ Fatty Friday - 20% off all Pre rolls ~ Cartridge Day Saturday - 10% off all Vape Pen Cartridges and Disposables ~ Sunday Funday - 10% off Storewide
Attis Daily Deals
Medible Monday - 10% Off all Edibles, Tinctures and RSO. ~ Topical Tuesday - 10% Off all Topicals ~ Wax Wednesday - 10% Off all Dabbables ~ Top Shelf Thursday - 10% of all $10 and $12 per gram priced Flower ~ Fatty Friday - 20% off all Pre rolls ~ Cartridge Day Saturday - 10% off all Vape Pen Cartridges and Disposables ~ Sunday Funday - 10% off Storewide
All Products
Vanilla Frosting
from Kleen Karma Gardens
27.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Pineapple Black
from OreKron (Oregon)
17.34%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pineapple Black
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Sticky B
from Sticky Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Super Sour Haze
from Applegate River Farms
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sour Haze
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Lemon
from BZS Resource
20.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Bernie Mac
from Ganja Girl
20.11%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bernie Mac
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Duct Tape
from Family Treez
29.76%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Family Jewles
from Kleen Karma Gardens
26.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Family Jewles
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Afgooey
from Eugenius
29.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Afgooey
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Afternoon Delight
from Eugenius
1.23%
THC
19.4%
CBD
Afternoon Delight
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Eugenius
29.77%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
J1
from Family Trees
23.38%
THC
0.05%
CBD
J1
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Karmas Haze
from Ganja Girl
12.23%
THC
6.21%
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from BZS Resource
24.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Lemon M.A.C
from Unknown Brand
25.8%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Northern Wreck
from 45th Parallel Farms
27.88%
THC
1.32%
CBD
Northern Wreck
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
PHK
from Celadon Cannabis
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Rude Boi
from Family Trees
17.06%
THC
0.07%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Super Sour Diesel
from Rainforest Organix
28.55%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Hush - Huckleberry
from HUSH
72.7%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Huckleberry
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Hush - Strawberry Glue
from HUSH
70.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strawberry Glue
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Hush - Blue Magoo
from HUSH
71.5%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Cannassentials- Purple Snow Bubba Hash
from Cannassentials
39.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Snow Bubba
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Karma- Granddaddy Purple Dripper
from Karma Originals
84.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Karma Originals - Blueberry Kush Dripper
from Karma Originals
74.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Karma Originals - Creamsicle Haze Dripper
from Karma Originals
74.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Creamsicle Haze
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Karma- Strawberry Cough Dripper
from Karma Originals
84.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Fruit Punch
from Potion
71.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruit Punch
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Grape Stomper
from Potion
72.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Headband
from Potion
87.82%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - OG Kush
from Potion
88.2%
THC
0.26%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Oregon Marionberry
from Potion
87.25%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Oregon Marionberry
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Pineapple Express
from Potion
77.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Sour Apple
from Potion
76.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Apple
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Potion 1g Cartridge - Tangie
from Potion
84.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Potion Black - Blue Dream 1g Cartridge
from Potion
91.92%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Potion Black - Chocolate Hashberry 1g Cartridge
from Potion
90.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Potion Black - Green C 1g Cartridge
from Potion
90.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Potion Black - Original Glue 1g Cartridge
from Potion
92.76%
THC
0.28%
CBD
GG Strains LLC Original Glue (GG4) (fka Gorilla Glue #4)
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Potion Black - S.P.K. 1g Cartridge
from Potion
90.96%
THC
0%
CBD
SPK
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
123