263 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 53
Show All 50
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
Senior and Veteran discount
Take 10% off your purchase if you're a senior or a veteran
*Discounts can only go to 20% off total*
Senior and Veteran discount
Take 10% off your purchase if you're a senior or a veteran
*Discounts can only go to 20% off total*
All Products
*All Flower is Pre-Tax Med Priced, Add 20% for Rec Pricing*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Attis Farms l Citrus Sap
from Unknown Brand
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Attis Farms l Clown Royale
from Unknown Brand
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Attis Farms l Critical Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Attis Farms l Glitter apples
from Unknown Brand
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Attis Farms l Purple Hindu Kush
from Unknown Brand
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Attis Farms l Purple Terps
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Avitas l Dragon OG
from Avitas
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dog House l Miracle Alien Cookies
from Unknown Brand
20.22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen | Dosi Pie #3
from Eugreen
21.59%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen | Lemon Royale
from Eugreen
29.26%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen | Sundae Driver
from Eugreen
23.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen | Woah-Si-Woah
from Eugreen
24.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen l Black Triangle
from Eugreen
26.67%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Black Triangle
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Eugreen l Garlic Breath
from Eugreen
23.48%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Green Queen Farms | Papaya Punch
from Green Queen Farms
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lingo Farms | Black Dog
from Lingo Farms
23.43%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lingo Farms | Goo Dosido
from Lingo Farms
21.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lucky Lion | Lion's Gold
from Lucky Lion
23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lucky Lion l Sunset Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
28.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Meraki Gardens | Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Oregon Roots l Obama Kush
from Oregon Roots
20.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pruf Cultivar | Lemon Dosi
from Unknown Brand
21.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pruf Cultivar | Midnight Tryst
from Unknown Brand
17.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sugarbud | Beach Wedding
from Unknown Brand
26.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sugarbud | Gelato 33
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sugarbud l Animal Face
from Sugarbud
31.8%
THC
0.15%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tokyo Starfish | God Bud
from Unknown Brand
21.92%
THC
0%
CBD
God Bud
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trichome Farms l Black Widow
from Trichome Farms
18.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Widow
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Williams Wonder Farms | Kobe OG
from Williams Wonder Farms
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Yerba Buena | Blue Dragon Desert Frost
from Yerba Buena
0.69%
THC
14.23%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
AiroPro | Forbidden Fruit .5g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
69.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$30MED
+1 more size
In-store only
AiroPro | Kosher Punch .5g Cartridge
from AiroPro
72.76%
THC
3.14%
CBD
$30MED
+1 more size
In-store only
AiroPro | Nightwalker .5g Cartridge
from AiroPro
68.7%
THC
1.44%
CBD
$30MED
+1 more size
In-store only
AiroPro |Cheese Wine 2:1 1g Cartridge
from Airo Vapor
47.35%
THC
27.7%
CBD
$35MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts | Darth OG .5g Cartridge
from Artifact Extracts
57.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Darth Vader OG
Strain
$24MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts | Golden Goat .5g Cartridge
from Artifact Extracts
50.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$24MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts | Orange Cream .5g Cartridge
from Artifact Extracts
74.5%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Orange Cream
Strain
$30MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts l Cherry Chembucha 1g Shatter
from Artifact Extracts
71%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$14MED
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts l Crazy Dream 1g Shatter
from Artifact Extracts
60.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$10MED
+1 more size
In-store only
1234567