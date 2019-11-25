Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Munchie Monday come on in for all your edible needs!!! RSO and tinctures also are 10% off today!
About
We are committed to carrying the finest cannabis products and providing an enjoyable buying experience to our customers.
Our knowledgeable, courteous staff is well-educated in all things cannabis and ready to answer your questions.
Prices on our menu for cannabis products are listed as medical pricing.
A 20% state tax is applied to any recreational purchases.