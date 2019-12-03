Follow
Attis Trading - 2606 SE Gladstone
(971) 544-7685
10% off for Veterans &55+
Receive 10% off discount on every purchase! Just show your bud-tender your military or state I.D.
Does not combine with other offers. Best price honored.
Sour Diesel (Lucky Lion)
from Lucky Lion
23.3%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies (Northwest Botanica)
from Northwest Botanica
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Tryst (Pruf Cultivar)
from Pruf Cultivar
17.49%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Midnight Tryst
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Dawg (Cloud Cover)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
North American Sativa
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alpha Blue (Mother Magnolia)
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
24.29%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Alpha Blue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Puddintain (Eugreen)
from Eugreen
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Puddintain
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
S@mo@s (Avitas)
from Avitas
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Samoas
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert (Lucky Lion)
from High Winds Farm
28.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
sunset sherbert
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum GSC (Ten Four Farms)
from Ten Four Farms
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Woah-Si-Woah (Eugreen)
from Eugreen
24.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Woah-si-Woah
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie (Cloud Cover)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
27.16%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush
from Oregon Roots
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Erotica (Eugreen)
from Eugreen
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Erotica
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White 99
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.88%
THC
0.09%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cinex
from High Winds Farm
23.09%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough (Dave-Fu Farms)
from Dave-Fu Farms
21.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from Attis Farms
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glitter Apples
from Attis Farms
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Glitter Apples
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sensi Star (Tokyo Starfish)
from Tokyo Starfish
20.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
99 Problems (Cloud Cover)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.39%
THC
0.08%
CBD
North American Sativa
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (Oregon Roots)
from Happy Healing Farms
25.5%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lion's Gold (Lucky Lion)
from Lucky Lion
29.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lion's Gold
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Triangle
from Eugreen
26.67%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Black Triangle
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Breath
from Eugreen
23.48%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Garlic Breath
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Punch (Rolen Stone Farms)
from Rolen Stone Farms
20.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropsantos
from Rollen Stone Farms
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropsantos
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Vision (Williams Wonder Farms)
from Williams Wonder Farms
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
The Vision
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sundae Driver Diamonds (Dr. Jolly's)
from Dr. Jolly's
87.42%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Super Sundae Driver
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Black Triangle (Eugreen)
from Eugreen
29.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Triangle
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
9 Pound Hammer (Oregon Roots)
from Oregon Roots
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Glue
from High Winds Farm
26.01%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blue Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pennywise (High Winds Farm)
from High Winds Farm
7.39%
THC
11.3%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver (Eugreen)
from Eugreen
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dragon X Desert Frost CBD (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena CBD
0.69%
THC
14.23%
CBD
Blue Dragon X Desert Frost
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue (Avitas)
from Avitas
28.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Indica Full Spectrum Tincture (Dr. Jolly's)
from Dr. Jolly's
795.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown Strain
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Lavender Crumble (Oregon Grown Extracts)
from Oregon Grown Extracts
69%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Lemon Sherbert Shatter (Lucky Lion)
from Lucky Lion
69.5%
THC
5.1%
CBD
lemon sherbert
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Mendooo RSO Extract
from Dr. Jolly's
684.4mg
THC
2.3mg
CBD
Mendooo
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Scooby Snacks Badder (WVA)
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
