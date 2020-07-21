We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
About this dispensary
Axes Smoke Cannabis - 1050 Queen St W
Axes Smoke Cannabis is located in the heart of West Queen West. We pride ourselves on fast service, reliable brands and competitive prices. Our knowledgeable staff is always on hand to provide superb one-on-one customer service. We look forward to welcoming you (back) into our space.