Follow
Pickup available
Aylmer Nelson Cannabis Inglewood
Pickup available
(403) 766-9141
Clearance Rack
Valid 10/25/2019 – 12/1/2019
Hash Plant (16% THC)- $32.99/3.5g Zen Berry (13% THC) $28.99/3.5g BC Diesel (8% THC) $28.99/3.5g Thamesview Dream (3% THC | 9% CBD)-$32.99/3.5g Edison 5:5 Oil (5%THC | 5%CBD)- $33.99/25mL
Friday Recycling
Valid 10/1/2019 – 4/21/2069
10% off everything in store on Fridays when you return any cannabis packaging to be recycled. The TerraCycle program recycles cannabis packaging to be used in playgrounds, flooring, and flower pots. Only 9% of what is put in your blue bin is actually recycled, please make use of the TerraCycle program!
Discount is not applied to sale items