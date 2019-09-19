Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Senior Patient Discount Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030 Patients age 55+ receive 15% OFF. Valid for patients over the age of 55. Must show valid FL State ID card. Discount can be used on any product recommended by a physician. Discount applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers, promotions, or coupons. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Birthday Bonus Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030 Patients who are opted in to our Loyalty Program, receive a $15 store credit during their birthday month. $15 Store Credit must be redeemed in the birthday month. Birthday discount can be applied to one purchase within the period of the patient’s birthday month, from the first through the end of the month, ending at 11:59pm EST. $15 Credit will be applied at checkout, only applicable to one order within the calendar birthday month. Must be an active MMJ Cardholder and AYR Cannabis Dispensary patient. Must have made one prior purchase to activate this discount. Patient can activate the offer by confirming birthday via Florida MMJ card or relevant ID. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Compassionate Pricing Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030 Patients on SSDI and government assistance programs save 15% on every order. Financial hardship discount is available to all qualified patients verified by one of the following: Supplemental Security Income benefit verification letter or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) statement from the current year or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) award letter. 15% Off each order is applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Heroes’ Discount Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030 Veterans and retired first responders receive 25% off every day. The Heroes discount is only for active, reserve, retired or disabled veterans of the armed forces and first responders. Veterans must have one of the following valid IDs listed for the discount: U.S. Military Services privilege & Identification Card (Active Duty, Dependents, Retiree, Guard/Reserve), VFW Membership Card, Veterans Advantage Membership Card, Veterans Administration Identification Card, American Legion Membership Card or DD-214. First responders are defined as Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Law enforcement including State Troopers, Sheriffs, Sheriff’s Deputies and Local Police. 25% Off each order is applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Medical Card Renewal Offer Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030 Receive $75 OFF orders of $150 when you renew your medical card. Must be an active patient at AYR Cannabis Dispensary and have made at least one purchase at a AYR Cannabis Dispensary dispensary. In store orders only. Discount applied at checkout when order is completed in-store. Discount not reflected online. To confirm renewed medical card, please bring receipt and paperwork of Florida MMJ card renewal to patient care specialist. Your account will be updated with this information. Must be redeemed in the same month of Florida MMJ card renewal. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Pediatric Patient Discount Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030 Patients under the age of 18 receive 50% off. Must be an active Florida MMJ cardholder. Patients will receive 50% off of each order, available in store and online. Discounts can be used on any product recommended by a physician. Pediatric patients must be accompanied by a certified & licensed caregiver 21 years or older. Pediatric patients must have a diagnosis from a qualified physician. Caregivers must have a valid caregiver ID card to purchase or administer MMJ. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

