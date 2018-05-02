dispensary
Medical
AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Needham
Needham Heights, MA
4.3(70 reviews)
70 Reviews of AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Needham
4.3(70)
4.2
Quality
4.3
Service
4.3
Atmosphere
b........o
May 2, 2018
When I got there the vertigo was so sever I almost couldn't walk--nearly stumbled quite a few times. The young man in the front desk immediately offered a chair and brought it out to me. After purchasing a couple options we left. I needed relief from my brain spinning all the time so I tried 3 Gorillas and within 15 minutes the vertigo was gone! I couldn't understand how bipolar, panic attacks, vertigo, etc--could be gone within 15 minutes--I've been suffering with these issues for over 40 years and they were gone. We rushed back to the dispensory to purchase more because i needed to get more---as much 3 gorillas as i could purchase. We didn't have an appointment but they still took us right back in. I can't thank them enough! I have my life back! Since 2001 until 2016 I used traditional medicine and was told medical marijuana wouldn't help me--they were so very wrong! Thank U so very much for helping me get back to being a functioning human being. I can love, live and finally be happy!
M........o
May 29, 2019
Needham doesn’t allow sales or discounts but don’t blame the store for town having its head up its ass.
t........6
February 8, 2019
WAS one of my favorite dispensaries until the completely stopped selling bubble hash without any warning.youre the only dispensary in the state who makes it but hey its not like specialty products sell right? Not to mention the leafy menu isnt updated until after they get a complaint about products advertised that have been sold out. For example,The last time hash was available I drove from framingham to needham, then to sommervile, and finally to cambrige only to be told theres no hash even though it was listed on all their menus.
t........a
May 3, 2019
I went to the Somerville location for the first time a few weeks ago and felt the experience to be a little awkward. So today I tried the Needham location. I am happy to say the process felt less awkward and the staff was slightly more welcoming than Somerville. However, just got home to find I got flower that is over 7 months old. It is dry and crumbly and super dissapointing. Will probably go back to a certain place in Brookline instead. The quality is much better.
S........2
April 12, 2019
Why don't you update your menu daily like every other dispensary? Drove a hour the other day just to be told they didn't have product that was on the menu n their sorry! Wear n tear on my car and gas all because you can't be bothered to update ur online menu! So lazy!!
M........W
January 15, 2020
Prices went up.. sad. This used to be my go-to spot. Now you couldn’t pay me to go there. Been going to Sira since 2017, and boy how things have changed. Rude staff, dry bud, that now costs more. You’re foolish to shop here. Just take the trip to Maine, you’ll see. Eventually everyone does. The one product that used to help me most was the Chuck OG bubble hash. They no longer sell it direct, now I have to get it from a third party like Goodchem for $70/g. Whereas before it was $25/g direct from Sira. But please tell me more about how this place cares about patients and not profits. Maine or bust.
T........g
August 21, 2019
Need more recreational places! From what I read this was an adult use only as well as a medical? Should just say medical only. Call me picky ha
K........y
March 20, 2020
Ok story of 3's 1. Used to be in my top 3 dispensaries 2. Ok one shame on you..two shame on me and 3 times on a row with the worst flower that tastes like it was grown in dirt. 3. Now in bottom 3 of my dispensaries 4. I dont want 3 calls about this email Hope the 3's were informative..and Sira dont waste your time trying to act like you care.
m........d
December 9, 2020
Today has been the single worst day in my life. I have had this pandemic severely affect my family, my job fell thru thru, my phone stopped working, and I just received some other unforeseen news that devastated me today. These events triggered one of the worst anxiety attacks I have had in years. I have been out of medicine for a few days due to the panic attacks making it hard to drive. I mustered up enough focus to make it to Sira in Needham around 2:30 on Wednesday the 9th. I had an issue making an appointment online which is a known policy. When I arrived, the young man at the counter told me my appointment was not in the system. I asked if they could make an affordance just once so I could go in due not having my phone and being able to immediately make an appointment with my device. He got stuck on the hour to make an appointment and kept asking me repeatedly ad nauseam why I think it will take an hour to drive from Needham to Jamaica, make an appointment, come back to Needham do my business and then return to JP. I explained this 3 times while the guy is giggling and making fun of me while repeatedly asking the same question I answered multiple times. In addition, I tried to explain my mental condition, the guy just kept laughing and asking “you alright” and then cackling louder. I lost patience and flat asked if I could go in or not. He said yes but started giggling and asked me the question he knew was causing my anxiety to bubble. He finally rang the buzzer after what felt like two solid minutes of ridicule. I lost my cool and flipped him off. He started yelling for security so I left. I have never had an incident like this with a dispensary. This is supposed to be a medical facility and I was literally harassed for the condition I was there seeking treatment for. Please feel free to check your security tapes. I was harassed because of my mental condition. I will be reporting this incident to the Cannabis Control Commission, Better Business Bureau, and the township of Needham when I get a new phone tomorrow. Before today I was one of your better customers. This incident cements that I will never do business at your dispensaries or buy any or your products.
j........s
January 14, 2019
This is one of my favorite dispensaries in the state. The bud is always good and they will take care of you if there is any sort if issue. everyone who works there is so friendly. i wish the town hadn't screwed them because i will on occasion go to Cambridge to take advantage of a sale. these towns have to stop hassling dispensaries. it's stupid. so despite needham's best efforts, i still love coming to this sira location
j........5
April 5, 2018
Very disappointed Bought turpine cartridges here with a battery to use them. The battery is useless. Went back three times, they fixed the thing and it worked for a few minutes and then it was useless. This happened with 2 different batteries. How can they sell a product like the cartridges with no viable way to use them? Now I am out $210 or more, stuck with three cartridges I cannot use. Complete waste of money. Seems like a very bad management decision here....
t........l
March 13, 2018
get the hash. it's fantastic
p........t
April 5, 2018
Really nice little dispensary...
K.........
April 23, 2018
This is my go to joint. A private experience in a discreet location. It's 2 mins off Rt. 128. Its got the fastest service of all the dispensaries I've tried. The staff has always been very helpfull and easy going. They know how to get you exactly the right medicine for your specific ailment. I've tried the flower to the wax and i have always been a very comfortable and satisfied patient.
p........y
February 11, 2018
I just went to this place yesterday and was very satisfied with the experience. The staff and atmosphere was great. Appointment only (due to town laws) but make it fairly smooth. The medicine though....was BEAUTIFUL. Seemed very fresh and perfect. Amazing smell. Like their packages as well. Strain selection also strong. There Durban Poison is awesome! May be my new favorite dispensary.
T........n
November 29, 2018
I’ve been a long time medical patient in Massachusetts and When it comes to dispensaries I am very wary, I’ve gone to two different places and have found my medicine to be tainted. I decided to try this dispensary out tonight and I was pleasantly surprised there weed derivative natural terpene cartridges are absolutely amazing tasty and gets the job done. Super friendly and knowledgeable personI helped me out. I will definitely be back for these type of cartridges as no dispensary has shown the quality and price that this dispensary has.
A........p
January 12, 2019
SIRA is by far my favorite of the MA dispensaries I've visited. Their product is phenomenal, the check-in process is quick and painless, and the budtenders are all well educated in the product menu and willing to share advice. Unfortunately, Needham went out of its way to kneecap the dispensaries in its borders with restrictions on sales and other deals, so none of the promotions at the other two SIRA locations will apply here. Don't let this stop you from giving it a shot if this is the location closest to you, because SIRA goes out of its way to provide a good experience.
c........s
June 23, 2019
This is my main spot. Very friendly and somewhat-but-not-too-trendy vibe. Needham being Needham, the dispensary’s hands are tied as far as deals but if you’ve got MassHealth you can get 20% off medicines instead of the standard 10%, which gives me little reason to go anywhere else.
D........B
December 24, 2018
Loved it here. Their limited by the town in the deals they can give but even with that I love them.
H........r
June 5, 2018
Rude. Have No idea about the products they carry and what are in the products!
L........8
March 27, 2019
I have a complaint/problem with the bubble hash you’re selling. I bought some extra to store away for a few months because you don’t seem to ever have it anymore?.. Also i bought some two weeks ago with the creation date of 7/23/18 and tested on 8/14/18. Well i bought some more yesterday after noticing you had the same kind back in stock and what i said about storing it for a few months cant be done seeing as you’re selling the bubble hash which the supposed new batch has the same creation n test info on both pkgs weeks apart!..? Use by daye on both is 7/2319 NOT giving me much time to set it aside before it goes bad! If u have the stuff lying around, why wait so long to sell it? Now when its supposed to be a product that lasts a year!, i get 2 more months before my hash thets unopened goes bad?!!! Swlling for same price when its all about to ho bad!! What the hell??
B........r
June 24, 2018
not happy. could only buy 1 gram at a time on most flower. I left with a grocery bag and only bought just under a half oz. for a hefty premium price.
P........J
May 25, 2019
This is my first dispensary I've gone to. I was a little nervous. As soon as I got in there was a budtender waiting to help me. I had a lot of questions and he answered them all. I didn't want to buy too much until I try different things. Jake didn't push me to buy anything more than I needed. The flower preroll he suggested is great. I haven't felt to mellow in years. I need a little practice with taking the CBD tincture but I'll get the hang of it. It made my lips numb. I haven't taken any anxiety medication since yesterday when I took the CBD and smoked a very small amount of hash plant. Took CBD drops this morning and I went out shopping and did not feel anxious or get vertigo. I have such bad PTSD that it is often hard to even leave my house for days. I didn't expect any effects so soon. It can't be a coincidence that I feel better since taking CBD and and flower. I feel hopeful that I can get my life back. I think I will lean towards trying the pax era when I go back. I don't feel a need to go anywhere else. Parking was plentiful as well.
c........0
July 10, 2018
This is the second location I've tried. I love Cambridge and Needham is just as nice. The staff is always polite and helpful. The product just as good. I do wish they would increase patient hardship to something over 20%. At that discount your really not saving compared to going to Cambridge and getting 10% and special discounted options. And having to make an appointment really isn't a big deal.