Today has been the single worst day in my life. I have had this pandemic severely affect my family, my job fell thru thru, my phone stopped working, and I just received some other unforeseen news that devastated me today. These events triggered one of the worst anxiety attacks I have had in years. I have been out of medicine for a few days due to the panic attacks making it hard to drive. I mustered up enough focus to make it to Sira in Needham around 2:30 on Wednesday the 9th. I had an issue making an appointment online which is a known policy. When I arrived, the young man at the counter told me my appointment was not in the system. I asked if they could make an affordance just once so I could go in due not having my phone and being able to immediately make an appointment with my device. He got stuck on the hour to make an appointment and kept asking me repeatedly ad nauseam why I think it will take an hour to drive from Needham to Jamaica, make an appointment, come back to Needham do my business and then return to JP. I explained this 3 times while the guy is giggling and making fun of me while repeatedly asking the same question I answered multiple times. In addition, I tried to explain my mental condition, the guy just kept laughing and asking “you alright” and then cackling louder. I lost patience and flat asked if I could go in or not. He said yes but started giggling and asked me the question he knew was causing my anxiety to bubble. He finally rang the buzzer after what felt like two solid minutes of ridicule. I lost my cool and flipped him off. He started yelling for security so I left. I have never had an incident like this with a dispensary. This is supposed to be a medical facility and I was literally harassed for the condition I was there seeking treatment for. Please feel free to check your security tapes. I was harassed because of my mental condition. I will be reporting this incident to the Cannabis Control Commission, Better Business Bureau, and the township of Needham when I get a new phone tomorrow. Before today I was one of your better customers. This incident cements that I will never do business at your dispensaries or buy any or your products.