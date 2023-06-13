Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Palmetto Bay
AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Palmetto Bay
dispensary
Medical

AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Palmetto Bay

Palmetto BayFlorida
941.2 miles away
Store menu temporarily unavailable on Leafly
Don’t worry
You can view this store’s menu on their website.
visit store website

About this dispensary

AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Palmetto Bay

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
14499 S Dixie Hwy, Palmetto Bay, FL
Send a message
Call 786-539-4916
Visit website
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm

Deals at AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Palmetto Bay

Pediatric Patient Discount
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Patients under the age of 18 receive 50% off.

Must be an active Florida MMJ cardholder. Patients will receive 50% off of each order, available in store and online. Discounts can be used on any product recommended by a physician. Pediatric patients must be accompanied by a certified & licensed caregiver 21 years or older. Pediatric patients must have a diagnosis from a qualified physician. Caregivers must have a valid caregiver ID card to purchase or administer MMJ. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Senior Patient Discount
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Patients age 55+ receive 15% OFF.

Valid for patients over the age of 55. Must show valid FL State ID card. Discount can be used on any product recommended by a physician. Discount applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers, promotions, or coupons. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Medical Card Renewal Offer
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Receive $75 OFF orders of $150 when you renew your medical card.

Must be an active patient at AYR Cannabis Dispensary and have made at least one purchase at a AYR Cannabis Dispensary dispensary. In store orders only. Discount applied at checkout when order is completed in-store. Discount not reflected online. To confirm renewed medical card, please bring receipt and paperwork of Florida MMJ card renewal to patient care specialist. Your account will be updated with this information. Must be redeemed in the same month of Florida MMJ card renewal. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

see all promotions

0 Reviews of AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Palmetto Bay