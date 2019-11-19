Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
B&B Genetics Has Officially Started! Purchase Live LARGE Cannabis Plants for your small or big garden today call 207-655-6373
About
Welcome to B&B Cultivation where we "Cultivate Good Vibes!." Thank you for giving us the opportunity to show you what we have to offer. A locally veteran owned and operated farm specializing in premium Cannabis & Cannabis related products with a wide range of CBD based products, glassware & cannabis paraphernalia. All in a professional & welcoming storefront located at: 1259 Roosevelt Trail Raymond, ME 04071. Come see us today, no appointment needed during regular business hours.