B-Well Healing Center is a San Juan Medical Marijuana Dispensary San Juan medical marijuana patients may now safely and affordably access medical marijuana treatments thanks to B-Well Healing Center’s new medical marijuana dispensary. Proud to open their doors to the patients of Puerto Rico, B-Well Healing Center strives to offer a welcoming, clean environment where individuals can access the best cannabis products and dedicated patient service. History: B-Well Healing proudly opened their San Juan doors on June 19th, 2017, among the first wave of medical marijuana dispensaries in Puerto Rico. Inspired by their passion for providing a holistic, integral service of alternative healing to patients, B-Well Healing believes in the power of medical cannabis to provide lasting, legitimate relief. They founded their marijuana dispensary in San Juan to offer accessible patient care to suffering individuals, and look forward to healing their community thanks to the powerful benefits of medical marijuana. Menu: B-Well Healing Center partners with Nextgen Pharma and other Puerto Rico providers to offer pharmaceutical-grade, lab tested medical marijuana treatments. They specialize in different Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica flower and lines of cannabis medicine, and offer a variety of cartridges, tinctures, and syringes with CO2 oil to provide a more discreet method of medicating. B-Well Healing Center rounds out their product selection with both dry herb and oil vaporizers as well as grinders, vape batteries, and more. Every single cannabis product lining their San Juan dispensary shelves undergoes lab testing before landing in the patient’s hands. At this time, B-Well Healing Center accepts cash only and provides an onsite ATM for their patients. Veterans receive a special discount on marijuana purchases, while their San Juan dispensary currently offers 25% off every new patient’s first time purchase. B-Well Healing Center looks forward to launching their patient rewards program, and those with any questions or concerns may call, email or connect with B-Well Healing Center over Facebook. Their parking lot hosts eleven spaces with three handicap spots available. Service Locations: Located in the Parque neighborhood of San Juan, B-Well Healing Center proudly serves patients throughout the Puerto Rico’s many regions. Santurce, Hipodromo, Condado, Miramar, and Isla Grande patients may safely access their medical marijuana therapies. Their dispensary welcomes marijuana patients from Universidad, Rio Piedras, Puerto Novo and Pueblo Viejo. B-Well Healing Center caters to cannabis patients in Frailes, Guaynabo, Bayamon, and Monacillo, and from Carolina to Trujillo Alto and beyond, they proudly serve any suffering dispensary patient in need. Location Information: San Juan serves as Puerto Rico’s capital and most populated region, located along the Atlantic Coast. The city's widest beach faces the Isla Verde strip, home to many nightclubs, bars, and casinos. The Catedral de San Juan Bautista is the second oldest cathedral in the Americas, while the Casa Blanca house was built in 1520 for Ponce de Leon. From the picturesque Balneario El Escambron and Parque Central de San Juan to the immense Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot and San Juan’s many universities, B-Well Healing Center dedicates all efforts to serving their medical marijuana dispensary patients.