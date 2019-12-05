40 products
Clones 17.oo ea, or 15.00 ea with 2 or more
Valid 12/4/2019 – 1/1/2020
8+ strains to choose from.
Max 6 per patient per day
All Products
UK Cheese ALL Cannabis Products Priced OTD
from Unknown Brand
20.53%
THC
0.13%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Crescend0
from Unknown Brand
15.41%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Crescendo RBx1
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf Mix Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Magnum
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Magnum
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ron Dog OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream #2
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie #2
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Condition
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
King Kong
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
King Kong
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
LemDawg
from Unknown Brand
19.29%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
The Thing V2
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
3x crazy
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0.03%
CBD
3X Crazy
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
15%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
JuJu Vape Cart 1g
from Unknown Brand
80%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
MIMOSA 1g cart
from Everything's OK
96.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Keef Crumble 1g
from Unknown Brand
70.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shatter
from Unknown Brand
63.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
+1 more size
In-store only
AMORPHOUS EXTRACTS DIAMONDS W/SAUCE 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$851
In-store only
AMORPHOUS EXTRACTS DIAMONDS W/O SAUCE 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$851 g
In-store only
Crown Royal
from Unknown Brand
20.58%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Crown Royale
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Blue Dream PreRoll
from Unknown Brand
20.48%
THC
1.9%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Lemon Skunk Pre-Roll
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Cavi Cones 1.3g Caviar Cone
from Caviar Gold
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
The Kitchen Sink preroll
from Unknown Brand
67%
THC
0%
CBD
$401
In-store only
Baked and Fried 1g pre roll
from Unknown Brand
67.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
MOONROCK PREROLL by Black Mesa
from Unknown Brand
42.8%
THC
0.23%
CBD
$201
In-store only
Rosin Rolls by Oklahoma Super Strong - Mac
from Unknown Brand
19.09%
THC
0.22%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$261 g
In-store only
Rosin Rolls by Oklahoma Super Strong - Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
24.4%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Graves PreRoll 1g Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
20.48%
THC
1.9%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Mr. Grind
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.5each
In-store only