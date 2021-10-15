BackStreet Bud
Swing by and get signed in as a first time patient to score a 20% discount!!!
cant be stacked with other discounts. omma patients only
Get a penny preroll with any eighth!
limit 1 penny preroll per day per customer. no stacked discounts. exclusions apply
Each Monday come in and get any eighth for only $20 OTD.......
no stacked discounts. limit 1 eighth per strain
Score a penny preroll with any $20 purchase.
limit 1 penny preroll per customer per day. no stacked discounts/promos
10% off everything in the store.
no stacked discounts/promos
Penny preroll with any edible purchased!!
limit 1 penny preroll per customer per day. no stacked discounts
The best day to try something new. Pick a single gram from any/every strain/jar for only $5 each OTD.
limit 1 gram per strain. no stacked discounts.
Come in and get 25% off all day!!!! Its that simple....
no stacked discounts. products containing THC only.
Any time you send a new patient our way we will add 1 point to your rewards points for our new patient referral program. At 100 referrals you can use your referral credits for 1 top shelf OZ..... That is up to a $225 Value.....
can not stack promos, OMMA patients only. you only receive points after new patient makes their first purchase. new patients must make a purchase and let us know who sent them on their first visit.
