Follow
Bad Gramm3r
(907) 357-0420
232 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 15
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$95
Deals
Bargain Bin Monday
Valid 3/19/2018 – 1/2/2035
Whatever is in the bargain bin in the morning, you get it for $12!
First come first serve and supplies are limited!
Bargain Bin Monday
Valid 3/19/2018 – 1/2/2035
Whatever is in the bargain bin in the morning, you get it for $12!
First come first serve and supplies are limited!
All Products
AK O'Boys By AK Best Buds
from Unknown Brand
20.66%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Darlins Net By Northern Dreams
from Unknown Brand
18.85%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
14g Blueberry Yum Yum Trim bag
from Unknown Brand
21.92%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$65½ oz
In-store only
Cupcake By Green Go
from Unknown Brand
30.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Slurple Punch By GreenStar
from Unknown Brand
17.28%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Mamba By Alaskan Blooms
from Unknown Brand
20.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Lost At Sea By Alaska Frosted Flowers
from Unknown Brand
24.22%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Master Kush By Alaskan Greenery
from Unknown Brand
21.11%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Donkey Punch By Greenstar
from Unknown Brand
20.82%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem Pebbles By Green Go
from Unknown Brand
26.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grape Ape By Emerald City Organics
from Unknown Brand
15.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LA Kush Cake By Stoned Salmon Farms
from Unknown Brand
27.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Viper Cookies By Northern Dreams
from Unknown Brand
23.84%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Legend OG By High Tide Farms
from Unknown Brand
20.45%
THC
0%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Sage By Absolems Garden
from Unknown Brand
20.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Kush By Smoking Joe's Terps Co.
from Unknown Brand
23.99%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pink Sour Diesel By Emerald City Organics
from Unknown Brand
17.91%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Meringue By The Fire Supply
from Unknown Brand
25.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$58⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Cough By Green Go
from Unknown Brand
16.14%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cobra Lips By Smoking Joes Terps Co
from Unknown Brand
22.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana Split By Smoking Joe's Terp Co.
from Unknown Brand
17.6%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Princess Peach By Stoned Salmon Farms
from Unknown Brand
26.47%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express By Greatland Ganja
from Unknown Brand
18.29%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ninja OG By Tundra Jane
from Unknown Brand
20.38%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kimbo Kush By Alaskan Blooms
from Unknown Brand
26.48%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Honey Banana By Aurora Blaze
from Unknown Brand
25.48%
THC
0.43%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk By Aurora Blaze
from Unknown Brand
18.03%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Glue By AK Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.02%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
Granny MAC By Stoned Salmon Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies By High Tide Farms
from Unknown Brand
20.26%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangerine Dream By Frontier Grow Labs
from Unknown Brand
20.82%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat By Matanuska Bud
from Unknown Brand
22.55%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
AK OG by Emerald City Organics
from Unknown Brand
15.87%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ultimate Purple By Parallel 64
from Unknown Brand
21.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
AK Black Jack By AK Kush
from Unknown Brand
17.37%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
AK Bubble Gum By AK Best Buds
from Unknown Brand
22.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
AK-49 By Alaska Cannabis Cultivators
from Unknown Brand
20.41%
THC
0.34%
CBD
AK-49
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Black D.O.G By Thirdstate
from Unknown Brand
17.97%
THC
0.31%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Jack Herer By Thirdstate
from Unknown Brand
15.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Plus 2.0 By Vangreens
from Unknown Brand
18.92%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Critical Plus
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
123456