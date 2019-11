Peter, Teri, and Casey make up the “3” in BAD GRAMM3R. We are located at 1150 North Helen Lane just off of Bogard Road across from Everett's Restaurant in Wasilla, Alaska. The company was founded by Peter Zell in 2016. Peter and his family have resided in Alaska since the early 70s and the Mat-Su Borough for over 45 years. Peter came to Alaska to work on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. The Zell family loves Southcentral Alaska and they love the cannabis community, and are happy to have called the Mat-Su their home for over 4 decades. We strive to accommodate each person as part of the “Valley family”. Our budtenders were selected for their genuine, fun nature, as well as their ability to give the best customer service we can offer. We carry a fine selection of cannabis in pre-rolls, and pre-packaged grams . Our concentrates range from e-blunts, shatter and stogies. We offer a fine selection of paraphernalia, from inexpensive pipes to top shelf Nexus brand glass. We also carry bongs of all sizes and shapes, clothing and hats, and a nice selection of reading material. We want our customers to feel free to browse and enjoy the fun interior as well as just taking care of business. When you come into our store, you will be greeted at the door to check your ID and be briefed on the layout of the store. We will most likely introduce you to our budtenders or chat with you if you have questions. Our aim is to provide the best shopping experience – and what could be better than purchasing LEGAL CANNABIS? And speaking of CANNABIS - we have a great line-up of cultivators! AK Kush, Alaska Aurora Blooms, Alaskan Blooms, Alaska Cannabis Cultivators, Alaska Tasty Cannabis, Alaskan Greenery, American Growers, Inc., Arctic Greenery, Aurora Blaze, Babylon Extracts, Blue Bear Cannafarm, Budding Alaska, Danish Gardens, Frontier Grow Labs, Good Titrations, Greatland Ganja, Green Leaf, Greenstar, Inc., Green Rush Gardens, Great Northern Cannabis, Greenstar, Inc., High Tide Farms, Kushtopia, Lady Gray Medibles, Odin's Wagon, Parallel 64, Raspberry Roots, Rosie Creek Farm, Tanana Herb Company, The Frost Frontier, The Farm, and Treat Yo' Self! We have GLASS! Teri manages to find some of the most amazing bongs and spoon pipes that you won't find in any other market in Alaska! We carry something for everyone and the prices cannot be beat! We have a great deal of security; we want anyone visiting our store to feel comfortable, if they are first time visitors or one of our loyal customers. Cameras surround the building inside and out.