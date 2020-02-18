TheYoungPope on February 25, 2020

This is hands down my favorite place to order from in Los Angeles. The owner’s approach and expertise is as legit as any larger company’s, carrying the very best flower and always keeping up with the newest product trends. The difference, however, is that this is “homie-style” delivery, complete with casual interaction, friendly service, and sweet perks for returning customers. When I want to avoid the superstores while knowing that I’m getting something that’s of the highest quality, safety, and legality, I go with Bak’d Flowers.