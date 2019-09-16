Follow
Balboa Avenue Cooperative
First Time Customer Discount
Valid 9/16/2019 – 9/17/2020
Never been here before? Stop by today and receive 20% off your first purchase!
Cannot be combine with other offers or deals.
GG
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
20.6%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa
from Humboldt Farms
24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cuvee Cookies
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cuvee Cookies
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Larry OG
from SOURCE Cannabis Farms
20.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Cream
from goodbrands
22.16%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banana Cream OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
27.64%
THC
2%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
The Lime
from Lemonnade
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
The Lime
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Kreamsicle
from Loudpack
21%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Rocstar OG
from Loudpack
18.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Rockstar
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Kobe
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
23.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Kobe
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Mamba
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
23.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Mamba
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Rising Sun
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
27.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Rising Sun
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Charge 515
from Canndescent
24.98%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Charge
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Connect 413
from Canndescent
29.85%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Connect
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Calm 114
from Canndescent
22.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Calm
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Moxie Extracts
70.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Hells Fire
from Moxie Extracts
74.55%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Hellfire OG
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Tangie Bomb
from Moxie Extracts
68.02%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Lemon Ice Distillate Syringe
from Neutron Genetics
87.79%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lemon Ice
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Distillate Syringe
from Neutron Genetics
83.68%
THC
0.68%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Superglue Distillate Syringe
from Neutron Genetics
67.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
White Fire OG Distillate Syringe
from Neutron Genetics
68.87%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Cali OG Distillate Syringe
from Neutron Genetics
87.23%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Cali Orange Bud
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies Distillate Syringe
from Neutron Genetics
68.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Hawaiian Punch Distillate Syringe
from Neutron Genetics
67.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian Punch
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Loudpack
70.42%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Distillate Syringe
from Neutron Genetics
86.78%
THC
0.61%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Sour Patch
from Arcturus
74.42%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sour Patch
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Sugar Cookies
from Arcturus
68.22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sugar Cookie
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
SFV OG
from Buddies Brand
58.3%
THC
0.02%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Valley OG
from Buddies Brand
64.5%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Valley OG
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Sour Dubble THC Dripper
from Buddies Brand
79.51%
THC
3.7%
CBD
Sour Dubble
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
XXX OG Live Resin Dripper
from Buddies Brand
75.4%
THC
0%
CBD
XXX OG
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Watermelon Beverage
from Flav
94.9mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Mango Belts
from Flav
95.9mg
THC
0.2mg
CBD
Mango
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Watermelon Sweets
from Flav
94.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Strawberry Banana Belts
from Flav
100.7mg
THC
0.2mg
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Peach Rings
from Flav
97mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Peach
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Sour Gummies
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Sour
Strain
$45each
In-store only
Pomegranate Acai Vitalizing Mints
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
1.3mg
CBD
Pomegranate Acai
Strain
$20each
In-store only
