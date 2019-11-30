Follow
Pickup available
Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
Pickup available
303-590-9881
470 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 273
Show All 90
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$379
Deals
8 grams of BP wax for $98
Valid 12/23/2016 – 12/7/2019
(Limit one per customer, per day) Mix and Match! While supplies last, one per person. Must become Ballpark Member to get deal, just requires entering your phone number!
Must be 21+ and have a valid ID. Pre-order here - http://www.ballparkdispensary.com/menu/
8 grams of BP wax for $98
Valid 12/23/2016 – 12/7/2019
(Limit one per customer, per day) Mix and Match! While supplies last, one per person. Must become Ballpark Member to get deal, just requires entering your phone number!
Must be 21+ and have a valid ID. Pre-order here - http://www.ballparkdispensary.com/menu/
All Products
Mandarin Cookies by Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
from Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Black Jack by Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
from Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Slazerbeam by Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
from Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Slazerbeam
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Mob Boss by Kaya Cannabis
from Kaya Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Gelato Cake by Ballpark Holistic
from Ballpark Holistic
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
White 99 by Kaya Cannabis
from Kaya Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Midnite by Kaya Cannabis
from Kaya Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Better Than Bubba by Kaya Cannabis
from Kaya Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Blamo by Kaya Cannabis
from Kaya Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Race Fuel OG by Ballpark Holistic - Green Dot Special
from Ballpark Holistic - Green Dot Special
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Race Fuel OG
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Race Fuel by Ballpark Holistic - 7g
from Ballpark Holistic - 7g
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Race Fuel
Strain
$40¼ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Slazerbeam by Ballpark Holistic - Green Dot Special
from Ballpark Holistic - Green Dot Special
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Slazerbeam
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Slazerbeam by Ballpark Holistic - 7g
from Ballpark Holistic - 7g
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Slazerbeam
Strain
$40¼ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Chem De La Chem by Kaya
from Kaya
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Purple Trainwreck by Kaya
from Kaya
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Denver Maple by Ballpark Holistic - Green Dot Special
from Ballpark Holistic - Green Dot Special
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Denver Maple
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Lilac Diesel by Ballpark Holistic
from Ballpark Holistic
___
THC
___
CBD
$0.011 gram
$0.011 gram
Blue Dream by Ballpark Holistic - Green Dot Special
from Ballpark Holistic - Green Dot Special
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
White Fire OG by Ballpark Holistic - Green Dot Special
from Ballpark Holistic - Green Dot Special
20%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire OG
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Tango by Kaya
from Kaya
___
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1601 ounce
CBD/THCa Crystaline Kief by West Edison
from West Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$26½ gram
$26½ gram
CBD/THCa Crystalline - 1g Kief by West Edison
from West Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Indica Blend Cartridges by Pax Pods - The Lab
from Pax Pods - The Lab
63%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Blend
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Sativa Cartridges by Pax Pods - The Lab
from Pax Pods - The Lab
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Citricanna Cartridges by Harmony Extracts
from Harmony Extracts
65.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Citricanna
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Winter Mint Cartridges by Fuehl
from Fuehl
___
THC
___
CBD
$20½ gram
$20½ gram
Diablo OG Cartridges by Natty Rems
from Natty Rems
___
THC
___
CBD
$44½ gram
$44½ gram
CBD:THC Cartridges by Pax Pods
from Pax Pods
18.1%
THC
62.5%
CBD
CBD:THC
Strain
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
East Coast Gorilla Cartridges by Kush Masters
from Kush Masters
___
THC
___
CBD
$38½ gram
$38½ gram
Sourberry Sunset Cartridges by Kush Masters
from Kush Masters
___
THC
___
CBD
$381 gram
$381 gram
99 Bananas Cartridges by Kush Masters
from Kush Masters
___
THC
___
CBD
$38½ gram
$38½ gram
Orange Papaya Cartridges by Harmony Extracts
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Valley Berry OG Cartridges by Kush Master
from Kush Master
___
THC
___
CBD
$38½ gram
$38½ gram
Mars OG Cartridges by Harmony Extracts
from Harmony Extracts
68.17%
THC
___
CBD
$44½ gram
$44½ gram
Papaya Huasca Cartridges by Harmony Extracts
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Krunk Juice Cartridges by Kush Masters
from Kush Masters
___
THC
___
CBD
$38½ gram
$38½ gram
Tangerine Cartridges by 1856 Concentrates
from 1856 Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$24½ gram
$24½ gram
Wifi OG Live Resin by Newt Brothers
from Newt Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Strawberry Glue Live Resin by Newt Brothers
from Newt Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Cannatonic Cartridges by Harmony Extracts
from Harmony Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
12345 ... 12