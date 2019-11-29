Ballpark Holistic Dispensary has been proudly serving Denver’s finest cannabis since 2009. Located in the heart of downtown Denver, just two blocks from Coors Field, Ballpark Holistic Dispensary is your one stop source for premier marijuana products. We provide both medical and recreational patients 21 and over with more than 20 different strains of flower, a wide variety of edibles, and over 100 different premium concentrates. Our latest product offering is the Ballpark Slugger. We offer a Slugger Pack containing two .75 pre-rolled joints and a custom lighter. Customers can choose from any type of strain joints we have available for the pack at a great price! Ballpark Holistic Dispensary has been awarded both locally and nationally for our premium products and overall customer experience. Our signature “Denver Maple” strain earned 3rd place for the High Times Best Indica at the 2014 Cannabis Cup. Ballpark has been on Leafly’s List of Top 10 Dispensaries since 2015 and we’ve also had the honor of being named as one of the Top 5 finalists for The Best National Dispensary by the National Cannabis Business Awards for the last four years. Our team has a true passion for cannabis and we pride ourselves on delivering the best possible experience and highest quality products for our customers. We are open 7 days a week and offer free parking spaces to our customers directly across the street from our dispensary. Our professional and friendly staff will assist you with finding the most suitable strains, edibles and concentrates based on your individual needs. Don’t forget to check out our Apparel Shop located inside the dispensary. We offer a wide variety of shirts, tanks, hoodies, hats and MJ merchandise. Please be advised that our patients must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID for both Medical and Recreational purchase. A Medical Marijuana Card and ID are required for all Medical purchases.