dispensary
Recreational
BaM Body and Mind Dispensary - Markham
Markham, Illinois
565.2 miles away
In-store purchasing only
478 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
BaM Body and Mind Dispensary - Markham
At Body and Mind, we are a community-minded cannabis company who strives for exceptional customer service. We’re here to help you find your favorite strain and products. When you walk through our doors, you will be happily greeted by one of our enthusiastic, knowledgeable consultants. Please let us know if you have any questions, so we can help guide you to find The Perfect Balance of Body and Mind.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 2
3063 W 159th St, Markham, IL
License 284.000159-AUDO
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of BaM Body and Mind Dispensary - Markham
Show all photos