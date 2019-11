A10-18-0000140-TEMP M10-18-0000150-TEMP Barbary Coast Dispensary has been serving patients of San Francisco and the surrounding area since 2013. Previously a medical cannabis dispensary, Barbary Coastbecame open to the public for adult-use in January 2018. Whether you are from the United States or abroad visitors 21 years and over are welcome with a valid government issued ID. We strongly believe in providing our customers with the high quality products and excellent customer service in a safe, clean and comfortable space. Barbary Coast offers a wide range of products including flowers, pre-rolls, premium vape cartridges, concentrates, edibles, topicals and accessories. All products are procured by the top buyers in the industry. To ensure the potency and safety of products all combustibles, vapes, edibles and topicals are lab-tested and approved in compliance with the regulations provided by the California Bureau of Cannabis Control before arriving on our menu. Barbary Coast employs friendly, hospitable and knowledgeable staff to help you navigate through our extensive menu selection. With one-on-one recommendations from our experienced and friendly cannabis specialists, we assist novices and experienced customers in determining the ideal choice to fit your needs. The Barbary Coast dab bar and lounge is a safe, clean and comfortable space where you can imbibe your cannabis products and hang with family, friends or meet new friends. With 5 HDTVs you can enjoy sporting events, movies and TV in a quiet space while indulging in your favorite cannabis products. Barbary Coast has a top of the line all quartz enail dab bar to consume concentrates. Aside from the dab bar we have a full combustion lounge. You can enjoy our products by renting complimentary smoking utensils upon entry. To ensure convenience and safety of our visitors the lounge has a 30 minute time limit.