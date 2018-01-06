Deals
First time? Take 10% off your order! Bring in a newbie and take 10% off both of your orders! Early Bird 10-11am / Happy Hour 7-10PM daily! 10-50% off various products. (promos listed here apply to in-store purchases only) Join our loyalty rewards program for 5% OFF your purchase and exclusive weekly deals! -Stay up to date on weekly customer appreciation days hosted by the best brands in the industry All prices listed are BEFORE Excise & Sales Tax. We now offer FREE DELIVERY to most areas in Los Angeles! Call or text (310)228-7074 Check out our separate delivery listing BARC Delivery on Weedmaps for more deals info! FREE PARKING IN REAR OF BUILDING OFF COLGATE!
First time? Take 10% off your order! Bring in a newbie and take 10% off both of your orders! Early Bird 10-11am / Happy Hour 7-10PM daily! 10-50% off various products. (promos listed here apply to in-store purchases only) Join our loyalty rewards program for 5% OFF your purchase and exclusive weekly deals! -Stay up to date on weekly customer appreciation days hosted by the best brands in the industry All prices listed are BEFORE Excise & Sales Tax. We now offer FREE DELIVERY to most areas in Los Angeles! Call or text (310)228-7074 Check out our separate delivery listing BARC Delivery on Weedmaps for more deals info! FREE PARKING IN REAR OF BUILDING OFF COLGATE!