Legal Business Name: Relief CCR Medicinal Retailer License # M10-18-0000227-TEMP Adult Use Retailer License #A10-18-0000180-TEMP ALL PRICES LISTED ARE MEDICAL PRICES AFTER TAX. Beverly Alternative Relief Center (BARC) is a Prop D compliant nonprofit collective registered with the City of Los Angeles Pre-ICO 2007 (855) 227-2420 Main Line (424) 245-4924 Clone Line FREE VALET PARKING IN THE BACK OF THE BUILDING 11AM-4PM MONDAY-FRIDAY FREE PARKING IN THE BACK OF THE BUILDING OTHERWISE We have an ATM on site and accept VISA debit card (only) Follow us on instagram @BarcCollectiveOfficial Please call our clone line for a current list on inventory! (424) 245-4924 Home of Midnight Farms Nursery Clones - Drops Weekly - Call to reserve an order! Award Winning Strains, Edibles, Concentrates & Topicals We Offer a Wide Selection of CBD, Organic, Veganic, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free & GMO-Free Lab Tested Options BARC is Located Two Blocks South of the Beverly Center and Across from SLS Hotel Beverly Hills