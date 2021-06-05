Our mission is to provide high quality cannabis at affordable prices. All our products are chosen specifically to meet our consumers’ appetite for every occasion! We have a wide selection with lots of variety for all your Cannabis needs. All our products are on display and updated per batch – this assures you know exactly what you are getting. All our budtenders are experienced with products and are ready to help you choose the right product based on your needs. We also have self check out stations that you can use if you do not need assistance; this assures a very quick “in and out” process. Come and visit up at 1081 Barton St East on Hamilton Ontario. #thesteelcity