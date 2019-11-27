Follow
15% off GG4
Valid 11/25/2019 – 12/2/2019
Take 15% off GG4 loose flower Monday 11/25 - Sunday 12/1.
Available while supplies last. Valid 11/25 - 12/1. No substitutions. Applies to loose flower, does not include pre-rolls or concentrates.
Staff picks
Ringo's Gift
from Bask
0.5%
THC
9.3%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Bask
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
Lemon Jeffrey
from Bask
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Jeffery
Strain
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Howl's 2:1 CBD Tincture - 2oz
from Howl's
166mg
THC
317mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$100each
Honey Sticks 5 pack
from Bask
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
hybrid
Strain
$40pack of 5
Howl's Fall Tincture - 1 oz
from Howl's
222mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Lemon Jeffery
Strain
$65each
Pumpkin Spice Cookie
from Bask
95mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Distillate
Strain
$32each
All Products
Alion
from Bask
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Alion
Strain
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
Cornbread
from HHH (Hope, Heal, Health)
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
Banana Split
from Bask
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3251 ounce
BioDiesel
from Bask
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3251 ounce
LVBK
from Bask
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Las Vegas Bubba Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
Papaya Town
from Bask
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Town
Strain
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3001 ounce
RSO Capsules 10mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
Star Tribe
from Strane
63.3%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
Goji OG
from Strane
48.4%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
Choas Kush
from Strane
76.1%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
RSO Capsules 5mg
from Unknown Brand
5mg
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
Chem Dog D
from Strane
74.8%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ gram
OneFil Acapulco Gold cold press
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
51%
THC
0%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$85½ gram
Ayahuasca Purple Live Resin
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
75.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Ayahuasca Purple
Strain
$951 gram
Bubble Hash - Guava D
from Bask
45.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava D
Strain
$25½ gram
Lemon Kush Shatter
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
79.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$701 gram
Papaya Diesel 99 - Bubble Hash
from Bask
57.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Town x Biodiesel x Cindy 99
Strain
$501 gram
Peppermint Kush Live Resin
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Peppermint Kush
Strain
$851 gram
Peyote Cookies Live Resin
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
71.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$851 gram
Purkle Grapes Terp Sauce
from Sira Naturals
63%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Purkle Grape
Strain
$801 gram
Red Dragon Sugar
from Strane
65.1%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Red Dragon
Strain
$45½ gram
Howl's 10:1 CBD Tincture - 2 oz
from Howl's
62mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$100each
Cool Key Lime Kiwi Fruit Chews
from Mindy's Edibles by Cresco Labs
5mg
THC
___
CBD
$40pack of 20
Glazed Clementine Fruit Chews
from Mindy's Edibles by Cresco Labs
5mg
THC
___
CBD
$40pack of 20
Howl's 2:1 CBD Tincture - 1 oz
from Howl's
93mg
THC
167.4mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$65each
Howl's 1:1 CBD Tincture - 2 oz
from Howl's
166mg
THC
375mg
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$100each
Howl's 1:1 CBD Tincture - 1 oz
from Howl's
221mg
THC
215mg
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$65each
Howl's 10:1 CBD Tincture - 1 oz
from Howl's
1mg
THC
11mg
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$65each
Howl's Daytime Tincture - Double Strength - 1 oz
from Howl's
453mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$90each
Howl's Anytime Coconut Oil Double Strength - 4 oz
from Howl's
800mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$150each
Chroma Sour Raspberry Fruit Chews
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25pack of 10
Cereal Bar
from Bask
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$12each
S'mores bar
from Bask
33mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$18each
