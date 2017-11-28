BayQueen Deliveries has been a part of the healthcare and cannabis industry in the greater Bay Area for over twenty years. Here at BayQueen it is our goal to put our customers first, by providing the best quality product, at competitive rates. It is our goal to not only provide great flower but to provide products that have an emphasis on the healing qualities of the cannabis plant, and have the potential to meet the numerous medical and recreational needs of our patients. BayQueen serves the greater Bay Area including San Francisco, Albany, Berkeley, Richmond, El Cerrito, FREMONT, Hayward, NEWARK, UNION CITY, Concord & Walnut Creek Areas, San Leandro, Alameda, OAKLAND and many others, if you are unsure if we deliver to you please do not hesitate to ask, we are more than happy to try and work something out for you if you are outside of our average coverage area. We do require a $60 minimum on all orders in Oakland, Alameda & San Leandro, $80 minimum for Berkeley, Hayward, and Walnut Creek. Please contact us if you are outside of these areas to discuss the delivery minimum for your area. We also schedule delivery times for your convenience. It is our mission to please. BayQueen carries a number of conscientious vendors that carry a variety of products. Flower by NEW LIFE: LA Confidential, Banana Sherbert, Blueberry HB, Harlequin, and many more! We also have GDP, and OG Kush; ZAPT: Spicy Zapt Mix, Flourless Tortes, 7-Layer Bites, & Peanut Brittle; NUMINOUS: Pineapple Express, Girl Scout Cookies, Granddaddy Purple ( GDP), Clementine & OG Kush; HIMALAYA VAPOR: Darth Vapor, Girl Scout Cookies, OG Kush, Sour Glue, & Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4); ASCENT formerly EVEREST: Terp Sauce, Gummie Bears, Shatter & Live Shatter/Resin; KIVA: 180mg Dark & Milk Chocolate bars, Chocolate Minis, Petra Mints; KEEF COLA: Assorted flavors; NATIV: Bubble Hash; WHOOPI & MAYA: Bath Salts, Body Rub, Raw Cacao, & Tincture, they carry a wide variety of products that are amazing and geared towards women, but can be used by anyone!; HUMBOLDT APOTHOCARY: Inflammation soother & Deep Sleep Tinctures M9-18-0000033-TEMP