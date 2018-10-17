SPPV on June 4, 2019

First off is how they treat you different on the weekend than during the week. I have never been carded going in on a Tuesday or Wednesday, but have every Friday and Saturday. Also they just jacked the price on almost everything $1 per gram and apx $5 per 1/8. Especially the lower priced strains as there are now almost no 6.99 and they went from 21.99 1/8 to 26-28.99 1/8. The pot I have bought is decent but nothing to write home about. Ive tried Quadra, LA Confidential, Pacific Star, Island Pink, Sensei Star, Keats and Lemon Zkittle and honestly none have been as good as the stuff I used to get from my old dispensary or my old black market friends. Also many are under counted 3.2g instead of 3.5g for an 1/8. And the experience is horrible in comparison. Before it was buying from friends, now I just feel dirty buying from the gov at inflated prices.