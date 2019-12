windmillcrusader on December 13, 2019

looks like an Ikea setup snazzy Miami vice sort of displays first few months lots of cannabis packaged over a year before sale lots of mummy pot no famous brands available with this government distributor huge selection but bud tenders vague and not very knowledgeable about the huge selections of “dried” buds about 1:5 are chronic and have good insight about certain buds . guess what the only distributor in town