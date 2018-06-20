Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Be Wonderful Boutique Cannabis Dispensary. An 🌿 Herb-Lover’s Paradise. We have one of the largest selections of Shatter, Live Resin, Pull n Snap, Extracts, Concentrates, Medibles, and Flowers in the State of Oregon. Come down