Thevapeconnisouer on August 14, 2019

I love the way this shop makes you feel when you step through those doors. You are first greeted by an extremely nice receptionist and then you are able to go into the bud-room. I picked up an eighth of super bomb flower and a new Heavy Hitters setup. Ive smoked almost every single brand of vapes and nothing has EVER got me stoned as one of those its honestly astonishing. Thank you for the awesome products guys!