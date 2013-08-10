Sculdra
love, love love this dispensary!
Thank you so much for your review! -BEACH
4.7
10 reviews
I love the way this shop makes you feel when you step through those doors. You are first greeted by an extremely nice receptionist and then you are able to go into the bud-room. I picked up an eighth of super bomb flower and a new Heavy Hitters setup. Ive smoked almost every single brand of vapes and nothing has EVER got me stoned as one of those its honestly astonishing. Thank you for the awesome products guys!
Thank you so much for the amazing review! We love the feeling when you walk through those doors! See you soon-BEACH
Revised review. Beach is the most professional dispensary in the area. It's above all others. Please ignore my previous review (why can't I delete or edit it?)
Thank you for the updated review! We strive to always get better in everything we do! We hope to see you soon-BEACH
The place is professional and clean. However, They shorted me on the marijuana I purchased. It came in a sealed small glass jar and perfect looking. But they did not give me what I paid for. Also the first visit was only a $5 discount, not what is offered online.
Super cool staff! Super clean and knowledgeable service! Will be back!
Best shop and best quality but the security guy is too rude !!
Best quality flowers. Best seals and service
Truly the best. Friendly and informative staff, excellent product, great prices, comfortable location.
The people were friendly and meds were great
location is perfect, close to the freeway, top notch armed security