As many medical patients are left wandering lost in the dust after the stampede to full legalization, its great that people like this are here to perform the difficult, sometimes heart wrenching, occasionally thankless task of getting needed meds to really sick people. A job which is not nearly as much fun as talking about the latest hip strains with college kids. M has helped me with both a fantastic CBD oral med for severe pain and nausea (replacing dilaudid and zoftan), and a fantastic THC suppository which relieves my spasms without making me anxious. Can't recommend them enough.