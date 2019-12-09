93 products
Come on in on a Friday or Tuesday and get a special price on Select Elite full gram cartridges! Normally at $35.00 MED / $42.00 REC, Tuesday's and Friday's price is $29.99 MED / $35.99 REC!!
Fridays and Tuesdays only - 5 gram limit per day per customer.
Staff picks
Dabtab - Raskal OG
from Gilt
64.7%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Raskal OG
Strain
$20.83½ g
In-store only
All Products
Canna Tsu
from East Fork Cultivars
0.84%
THC
22%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$8.331 g
In-store only
Moonbow 75
from Archive Seed Bank - Portland
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonbow 75
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Sugarcane
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
27.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugarcane
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Sour Pineapple
from East Fork Cultivars
0.72%
THC
18.3%
CBD
Sour Pineapple
Strain
$8.331 g
In-store only
Crippled Rhino
from Lifted Cannabis
20.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Crippled Rhino
Strain
$8.331 g
In-store only
Memory Loss
from Archive Seed Bank - Portland
25.44%
THC
2.07%
CBD
Memory Loss
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Skunktek's Send Off
from Meraki Gardens
27.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Skunktek's Send Off
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Overflo
from Firecreek
18.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$8.331 g
In-store only
Banana OG
from Meraki Gardens
31.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
GMO x Rootbeer
from Meraki Gardens
28.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
GMO x Rootbeer
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Sour Power
from Herbal Dynamics
21.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Power
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Velvet Glove
from Herbal Dynamics
28.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Velvet Glove
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Herbal Dynamics
22.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Candy Apple Kush
from Pharmers Market
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Moose Tracks
from Pharmers Market
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Godhead Green
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
22.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Godhead Green
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
*** BOWL OF THE DAY*** OVERFLO
from Noble Farms
18.17%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OVERFLO
Strain
$8.331 g
In-store only
GG*12
from Archive Portland
19.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$6.671 g
In-store only
Pinot Green
from OCA
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
OG Pie Breath
from OCA
28.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Kashmir Kush
from Firecreek Farms
23.46%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Horchata
from Meraki Gardens
28.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$11.671 g
In-store only
Peach Cobbler
from Meraki Gardens
19.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Bubba Diagonal
from Meraki Gardens
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Schlemons
from Meraki Gardens
19.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Juicy Jackson
23.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Buddies - Live Resin
from Buddies Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$16.671 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Extracts
from Dr. Jolly's
80.38%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$26.671 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Extracts
from Dr. Jolly's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Extracts
from Dr. Jolly's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$16.671 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's Extracts
from Dr. Jolly's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Various strains
Strain
$31.671 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
61.41%
THC
0.15%
CBD
$22.51 g
In-store only
Hush - Live Resin 1.25G
from HUSH
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$14.171 g
In-store only
Bobsled Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery Crumble & Sugar Sauce
from CBDiscovery
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$18.331 g
In-store only
CBDiscovery Crumble & Sugar Sauce
from CBDiscovery
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Hush Live Resin - Strains Vary
from HUSH
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$14.171 g
In-store only
Higher Cultures - Diamonds - Various Strains
from Higher Cultures
0%
THC
0%
CBD
n/a
Strain
$26.671 g
In-store only
Higher Cultures Live Resin, Sauce, Batter, Sugar
from Higher Cultures
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strains Vary
Strain
$18.671 g
In-store only
123