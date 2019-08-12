***In order to pick up any vape devices, e-liquids, cartridges, concentrates, raw hemp flower, or raw hemp flower accessories you must be 18 years or older and present a state issued ID containing birth date and picture*** At Bee Well Botanicals our goal is to provide hope and healing to those in need. We provide only hemp based CBD products not just for you but also for your pets. We’re proud to carry raw, local, unfiltered honey, herbal tinctures, small-batch bath and body products, and delicious teas. If you’re unfamiliar with CBD and all of its wonderful health benefits then feel free to come in during our regular business hours. We’d love to help you gain a better understanding and, hopefully, help you pick the best product to suit your needs.