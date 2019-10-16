17 products
500mg Tinctures - $40!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 2/1/2020
Save BIG on your CBD with $40 tinctures! Available in three flavors; Cool Cannabis, Florida Orange and Mellow Mint. Now featuring Full Spectrum Zero(TM)! Come see us in the Melbourne Square Mall, center court - near the fountain!
All Products
Softgels
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Softgels w/ Curcumin
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Softgels w/ Melatonin
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Gummies
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Salve
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Salve
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Hemp Aide
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Day Cream
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Night Cream
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Eye Serum
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Face Serum
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
90mg
CBD
PCR Hemp
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Tincture, Mellow Mint
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Tincture, Cool Cannabis
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Tincture, Florida Orange
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Tincture, Mellow Mint
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Tincture, Cool Cannabis
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Vape Cartridge Only
from BeMe Natural
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only