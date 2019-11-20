Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Welcome to the newest and colorful Berkeley Dispensary! We are located just south of I-76 on Sheridan Blvd, between Highlands and Arvada. We offer a variety of recreational deals every day. With a large selection of flower, concentrates, vape cartridges, and edibles, you are guaranteed to find what you're looking for at Berkeley Dispensary. Our friendly staff trained to provide comprehensive education and lead customer in quickly evolving world of cannabis.