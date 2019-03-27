Berkshire Roots is the largest grower of cannabis in the Berkshires and was the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Our passion continues to be serving patients from all walks of life who are confronted with chronic conditions and seek relief through the use of medical marijuana. Now, we're taking that passionate cannabis growing and product-making expertise and opening our doors for Adult Use sales also. Our plants – which encompass a diverse range of strains – are grown and harvested in lab grade environments using natural methods at our 26,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility. For us, safety and quality are of utmost importance. Our products undergo rigorous purity testing by MCR Labs, an independent third-party laboratory. Products are screened for heavy metals, pesticides, mold, and other contaminants. We also offer a wide range of product forms from flower and pre-rolls to edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates. Step into our modern, comfortable and secure dispensary and you’ll be welcomed by a caring, experienced team of cannabis specialists ready to assist you with the best possible care. We’re located on the eastern side of Pittsfield at 501 Dalton Avenue with plenty of parking. Look for the Berkshire Roots sign. Sign up for updates and/or follow us on social media to be the first to hear about special deals, product news, and upcoming educational events. We look forward to meeting you soon and serving the Berkshires and western Massachusetts for years to come!