CLOSEST DISPENSARY TO SKIATOOK LAKE! CONVENIENT PARKING FOR TRAILERS AND BOATS! DON'T MISS US! $10/G ALL STRAINS!!! The ORIGINAL 7AM Dispensary in Skiatook! We Strive to serve the highest quality medicine at the fairest prices in town! Thank you for your support Skiatook and Osage County! FIRST TIME PATIENTS 20% OFF (excludes flower & prerolls) EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT 15% OFF FROM 7AM-9AM EVERYDAY! (excludes flower & prerolls) HAPPY HOUR EVERYDAY 4:20-5:20 10% OFF (excludes flower) MILITARY 10% OFF (excludes flower) SENIOR DISCOUNT 10% OFF (excludes flower) DISCOUNTS CAN NOT COMBINE WITH ANY OTHERS. 22 STRAINS IN STOCK, TOP SHELF FLOWER AT BOTTOM SHELF PRICES! CBD sodas, water, energy drinks, energy shots, chocolates, tinctures, transdermal patches and lots of super awesome accesories to assist you in consuming your medicine! Edibles, Tinctures, Concentrates, Creams, Sensual Lube, Massage Oil, Bath Bombs, Cartridges, Prerolls in stock! Mr. Macks, Boys From Oklahoma, Nature's Key, Red River Remedies, Simple Cure, Honey Creek Extracts, Twisted Extracts, Aero Labs, Gorilla Gardens, Rex's Remedies, Red Bud Elixirs, Ruby Mae's, Sublime, Korova, Smokiez