They are kind and catering people they will get you what you are looking for
Taylor1121
on October 27, 2019
Staff was really friendly and they have great prices!
Gringodave
on October 26, 2019
Nice people and good prices. I like the early bird specials!
Woodyoujoinme
on October 26, 2019
First time there and Dakota hooked me up with a deal cause I was just 20 minutes too late from the deal of the day. I had a great experience, they had great knowledge of the products and superb customer service. I hope to see more of a selection the next time I go in.
Crohnie1970
on October 17, 2019
Ordering off the leafly app. was so easy and I got a text when it was ready. Definitely will use this again.
Jimmiejam30
on October 12, 2019
They are very friendly and the location is good. The facility is very clean. They have good prices and good specials. I had a few questions and they were able to answer them. I will definitely go back.
Dispensary said:
Thank you so much for the kind review of our facility!
Stickyfingers75
on October 2, 2019
This dispensary is very professional patient oriented very friendly great medicine
Dispensary said:
We strive to provide the highest quality medicine we can at the fairest prices! Thank you for the kind review!
Antlej420
on October 2, 2019
Very nice and good medicine for good price
Dispensary said:
Thank you for the kind review! We strive to be the best at Best Buds.